Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Up to $23.60

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.60 ($0.31), but opened at GBX 24.60 ($0.32). Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 26,575 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) Company Profile

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

