Enzyme Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00849285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00046457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.18 or 0.04952781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00043649 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

