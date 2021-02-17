Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $48.94 on Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $48.94 or 0.00093707 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $72.28 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,122 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

Enzyme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

