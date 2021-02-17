eosDAC (EOSDAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,369.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $10,369.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.