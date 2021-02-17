EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $8,187.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

