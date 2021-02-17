EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.22 Million

Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $702.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.91 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $394.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.45 and a 200-day moving average of $333.89. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

