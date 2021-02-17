EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

