EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $70.34.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

