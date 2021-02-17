Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.10

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.10 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 712,940 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £521.46 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.78.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

