Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

