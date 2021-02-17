Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.