Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Boeing Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $341.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

