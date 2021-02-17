Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 17th (COVTY, CRTX, CRY, CSPR, CTT, DOCU, DOOO, DVDCF, EBC, EQC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 17th:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

