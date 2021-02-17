Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (A, AB, ADS, ARD, AZN, BATS, BIIB, BRKR, BWAY, BYD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.50 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €338.00 ($397.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $278.00 to $268.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $205.00 to $270.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Argus from $200.00 to $225.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $180.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $97.00 to $109.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price raised by Dawson James from $16.00 to $21.00. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $41.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €624.00 ($734.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Argus from $53.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Argus from $140.00 to $180.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $570.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $450.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €210.00 ($247.06) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $63.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Argus from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $332.00 to $353.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.