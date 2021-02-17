Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (A, AB, ADS, ARD, AZN, BATS, BIIB, BRKR, BWAY, BYD)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.50 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €338.00 ($397.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $278.00 to $268.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $205.00 to $270.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Argus from $200.00 to $225.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $225.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $180.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $97.00 to $109.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price raised by Dawson James from $16.00 to $21.00. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $41.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €624.00 ($734.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Argus from $53.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Argus from $140.00 to $180.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $570.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $450.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €210.00 ($247.06) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $63.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Argus from $63.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $332.00 to $353.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

