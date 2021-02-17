Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (A, BOOM, CELC, CRSP, CSOD, DIOD, FLEX, GRWG, HEXO, IPGP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $166.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $77.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $40.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $475.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $530.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $53.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $195.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $340.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

