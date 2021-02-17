Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (AAWW, ARCB, ATSG, BLUE, CLR, CMMC, CSOD, DCP, DENN, EMA)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $87.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $433.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $455.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $340.00 to $345.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.10 ($6.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.