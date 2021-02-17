Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (AAWW, ARCB, ATSG, BLUE, CLR, CMMC, CSOD, DCP, DENN, EMA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $87.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $433.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $455.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $340.00 to $345.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.10 ($6.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.