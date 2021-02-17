Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (A, AEGN, BMO, CPA, ECL, ISRG, KRNT, LEN, PAYC, TARA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $137.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions, the airline incurred loss in fourth-quarter 2020 for the second successive quarter. Thanks to tepid air-travel demand, passenger revenues declined 77.6% year over year in the December quarter. As a result of weak traffic, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) contracted 10 percentage points in the December quarter to 75.3%. On account of travel constarints, the company operated merely 27% of its total capacity in fourth-quarter 2020. Induced by the coronavirus-related uncertainty, the company did not provide any financial guidance for 2021. With the woes persisting, traffic in January plummeted 66% year over year. However, low fuel costs are providing some relief. Notably, average fuel price per gallon dropped 34.7% in fourth-quarter 2020.”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $221.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ecolab exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings were in line with the consensus mark, while revenues missed the same. The company displayed substantial sequential improvement despite the impacts of COVID-19 on its business segments. Ecolab’s Global Healthcare and Life Sciences segment exhibited solid performance. The company remains optimistic about its efficiency program that will generate $335 million of run rate savings by the end of 2022. However, it witnessed weak performance across Global Industrial and Global Institutional business segments in the fourth quarter. Contraction in margins raises concern. Ecolab has also not provided either quarterly or 2021 guidance in view of the continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to a sell rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Moreover, solid first quarter 2021 guidance indicates margin expansion and deliveries to increase significantly. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 60 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $331.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. However, the latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds.”

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Virtu Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well for the long haul. The company has been witnessing growth in both customer and non-customer market making businesses. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout. A strong balance sheet and constant efforts to repay debt bode well. Backed by its financial strength, the company continues to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.18 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 45.7% and soared 337% year over year on reduced costs and higher revenues. However, the company continues to grapple with elevated operating expenses, which has been rising for the past several years. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well.”

