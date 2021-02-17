Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Increased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.33. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,811. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

