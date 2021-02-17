Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $973,696.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Ergo has a total market cap of $64.67 million and approximately $973,696.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,616.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.43 or 0.03532662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00441597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $711.36 or 0.01378177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00469870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00489192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00325266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,119,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,815,928 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

