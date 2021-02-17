Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,245.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27) and last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.27), with a volume of 101259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 856.65. The firm has a market cap of £580.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.