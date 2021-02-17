Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ERINQ stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Erin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

