ESBC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $502,951.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $541,805.40 and approximately $502,951.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,136,595 coins and its circulating supply is 25,860,806 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

