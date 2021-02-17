Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Up 5.7%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 647,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,036,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $836.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

