Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Price Up 10.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares were up 10.4% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $20.00. UBS Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Esports Entertainment Group traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 2,965,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,289,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

