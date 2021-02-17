ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Up 9.3%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.23. 1,130,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 414,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

EPIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.