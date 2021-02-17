Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Essential Utilities worth $26,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

