Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WTRG stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

