Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WTRG stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.
In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.
