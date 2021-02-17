EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

