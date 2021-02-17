Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS) Stock Price Up 147.5%

Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS)’s stock price rose 147.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00.

About Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS)

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.