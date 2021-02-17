Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $657,421.81

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 113.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $657,421.81 and $29.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.95 or 0.03541293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,053,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,024,248 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

