Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $15.31 or 0.00029943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.14 or 0.03541351 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

