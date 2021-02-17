Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $269,499.50 and approximately $153.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.00832789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00045493 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.76 or 0.04900828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.