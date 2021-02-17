EtherGem Price Tops $0.0177 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $345,491.55 and $205.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00062539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.79 or 0.00863521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.63 or 0.04938051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00043498 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

