Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0006

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $648,082.92 and approximately $102,200.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

