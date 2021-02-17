ETHplode Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $45,218.23 and approximately $96.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

