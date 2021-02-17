Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.46. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 83,924 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.06.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.