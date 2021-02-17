Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 194.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Etsy worth $121,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.