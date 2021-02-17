EUNO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,393.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and $8,393.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.86 or 0.00872217 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,122,249,852 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.