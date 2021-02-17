EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

