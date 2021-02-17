Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $151.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

