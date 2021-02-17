Evedo 1-Day Volume Tops $4.88 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

