EvenCoin Hits Market Cap of $154,167.96 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $154,167.96 and approximately $112,156.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

