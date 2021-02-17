Eventbrite Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,246% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of EB opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

