EventChain Price Reaches $0.0320 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $998,820.96 and approximately $23,454.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 147.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.