Evercore ISI Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $535.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $535.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Shares of RNG traded down $17.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

