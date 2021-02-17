Everest Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded flat against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $100.72 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00309207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00082706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00071900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00084757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00435713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00173400 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

Everest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

