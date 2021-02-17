Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.24% of Evergy worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.