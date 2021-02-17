Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 6,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

