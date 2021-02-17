Everipedia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.86 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Everipedia has a market cap of $75.32 million and $23.86 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00312811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00081479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00069175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00082435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00460855 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,891.10 or 0.83900755 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,971,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,388,100 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

