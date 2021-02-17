Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Up 21.7%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s stock price shot up 21.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $4.88. 23,725,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 4,324,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $396.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

